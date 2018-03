(Fox News) Hillary Clinton has been known to make huge sums in speaking fees, but Thursday’s reported payment may sound like she was short-changed.

Clinton was paid $25,000 to speak at Rutgers University about being targeted as a woman in politics, the upcoming elections and the Trump administration, among other topics, NJ.com reported.

But the money she made seemed to be considerably less than some other high-profile guests who’ve spoken at the New Jersey school.