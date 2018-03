(The Local) It is a hip-looking cafe like any other in central Paris, thronged with lunchtime diners. Except that Joyeux has a little something extra – many of its cooks and waiters have one more chromosome.

The coffee shop is the latest in a chain of lunch joints springing up across France staffed by people with Down syndrome, autism and other cognitive disabilities.

“Joyeux” means joyous and owner Yann Bucaille Lanzerac said he plans to spread the joy to at least four more outlets across France giving disabled people the chance to show what they can do and earn a living.