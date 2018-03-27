Holocaust survivor stabbed to death, set on fire

(AP) — PARIS — French leaders and activists called for people to take to the streets to protest after prosecutors filed preliminary charges of murder with anti-Semitic motives Tuesday in the death of an elderly Jewish woman.

Mireille Knoll, 85, was killed Friday in her apartment, which was then set on fire, according to a French judicial official. Francis Kalifat, president of the Jewish group CRIF, said Knoll was stabbed 11 times.

Two men have been jailed in the case, according to the judicial official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. They face preliminary charges of robbery, damaging property, and murder with anti-Semitic motives, he said.