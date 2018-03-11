Hook, line and stinker

Reels in customer.

A woman goes into Bass Pro Shop to buy a rod and

reel for her grandson’s birthday. She doesn’t know which

one to get so she just grabs one and goes over to the counter.

A Bass Pro Shop associate is standing there

wearing dark shades. She says, “Excuse me, sir. Can you tell me anything

about this rod and reel?”

He says, “Ma’am, I’m completely blind; but if you’ll drop it on the

counter, I can tell you everything from the sound it makes.”

She doesn’t believe him but drops it on the counter anyway.

He says, “That’s a six-foot Shakespeare

graphite rod with a Zebco 404 reel and 10-LB. test line. It’s a good all around

combination and it’s on sale this week for only $20.00.”

She says, “It’s amazing that you can tell

all that just by the sound of it dropping on the counter. I’ll take it!”

As she opens her purse, her credit card drops on the floor.

“Oh, that sounds like a Master Card,” he says.

She bends down to pick it up and accidentally farts. At first she is

really embarrassed, but then realizes there is no way

the blind clerk could tell it was she who tooted. Being blind, he

wouldn’t know that she was the only person around.

The man rings up the sale and says, “That’ll be $34.50 please.”

The woman is totally confused by this and asks,

“Didn’t you tell me the rod and reel were on sale for $20.00? How did the total come to $34.50?”

He replies, “Yes, Ma’am. The rod and reel

is $20.00, but the duck call is $11.00 and the bear repellent is $3.50.”

