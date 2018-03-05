Horror time in the 1960s

I recently read a small book called “Little Book of Liberal Lies” by Elbert Guillory, a former member of the Louisiana State Senate. His book brought back to mind some stories I had forgotten about things that happened in the 1960s.

My next couple of columns are going to share the horrible human stories and real histories of the Democratic Party that are being suppressed today, especially when it comes to minorities.

Unfortunately, many younger African-Americans today are not taught the true history of the Democratic Party, including what really happened during the 1960s when the Democrats hijacked the civil rights movement and issues of equality. But before I explain that, I want to recount what I remembered when reading Guillory’s incredible little book to set the context.

In 1958, I graduated from high school and joined the Air Force. I was sent to South Korea. While I was there, I studied tae kwon do and judo. I eventually received my black belt in tae kwon do and a brown belt in judo.

Soon after, I left South Korea to March Air Force Base in Southern California. In 1961, while I was stationed there, I decided to begin teaching a karate class on the base. A lot of military personnel began training with me. In fact, my superior officer became one of my students. He was Sgt. Jackson, an incredible leader who became a very good friend.

During the Christmas holiday of 1961, Sgt. Jackson, his wife and kids decided to drive to his wife’s family that was about three days away. When they returned about three weeks later, I asked Sgt. Jackson how his Christmas was. He said Christmas was great, but they had to stop twice to stay at motels, and most of them would not even allow them to come in because they were black.

The managers told him they didn’t allow blacks in their motels. Those cold racial refusals not only happened twice at the hotels but also repeatedly in restaurants where they stopped to eat on their journey.

I looked at my good friend with my eyes and mouth wide open. I was visibly shaking and very mad.

Chuck Norris provides real solutions to our county’s problems and a way to reawaken the American dream in his best-seller, “Black Belt Patriotism.”

I said to him: “Sergeant, if you will tell me who did that to you, I am going to drive there and kick the crap out of them. If that is how they treat a military man like you, what are they doing to other blacks?” (Being a black belt, it would have been easy for me!)

I remember watching television back then and noticing Democratic Party leaders restricting black students from joining a public school that had all white students in it. I asked myself, “Why are these Democrats not allowing black people to be students there?”

I was actually a registered Democrat at the time – many of today’s conservatives were. So I called a Democratic congressman in Riverside, California, and asked why they were chasing away black people from public schools. He replied, “Blacks have their own schools, and we don’t want them in our schools.” That happened in the liberal left-coast Los Angeles area!

On another day while watching television, I again saw black students trying to join the white students at school, while Democratic Party tough guys had their attack dogs chasing those black students away.

I was sitting on my couch screaming: “What is going on?! I can’t believe these Democrats are doing this. I am finished with them!”

I switched parties because Republicans were upset with the way Democrats were treating blacks. Republicans believed that blacks students should be able to study at any school.

Many black Americans today also remember how Democrats treated blacks during the 1950s and 1960s, and that is why many of them also became Republicans. Many notables among these are Herman Cain, Ben Carson, Allen West, Deneen Borelli, Sheriff David Clark, Charles Payne, Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson and former Louisiana state senator Elbert Guillory, who wrote “The Little Book of Liberal Lies.” There are many more incredible men and women I could list, but I am out of room.

What’s amazing is that many of us switched political party affiliations despite knowing Democrats were in control of the U.S. House and Senate at the time. That didn’t bother me because I can’t explain exactly how frustrated I was and still am with the anti-black prejudicial actions of the Democrats. But Elbert Guillory can explain it better than me, so I am going to share his account of the Democrats’ hijacking and coercion in “The Little Book of Liberal Lies” in my next few columns. (Please check out Guillory’s Facebook for more of his recent political activities.)

Suffice it for me to end here by saying that the problem goes much deeper than just the Democrats’ past hijacking of the Republicans’ equality of races. It runs right to the present day, with Democrats’ manipulation of people and pulling the wool over the eyes of minorities, claiming that what they have to offer them will produce a better life for them and America. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Elbert Guillory stated in the beginning of his excellent five-minute YouTube history lesson titled “Why I am a Republican,” which I encourage everyone to watch: “In recent history, Democrats have created the illusion that their agenda and their policies are what’s best for black people. Somehow it’s been forgotten that the Republican Party was founded as an abolitionist movement.”

Stay tuned next week for a story with as much adrenaline rush as the new action movie “Black Panther”!

Chuck Norris provides real solutions to our county’s problems and a way to reawaken the American dream in his best-seller, “Black Belt Patriotism.”