House GOP will subpoena FBI for missing Hillary documents

(FOX BUSINESS) — If the FBI does not turn over more than one million missing documents related to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, House Judiciary Committee chair Bob Goodlatte plans to subpoena the federal spy agency.

“We need to have those documents,” Rep. Goodlatte (R-Va.) told Maria Bartiromo Sunday on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “The department and the bureau have been slow, very slow, in getting them to us.”

Over the course of the last year, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz has been reviewing the FBI and DOJ’s actions related to its investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server, which haunted her during the 2016 presidential election. Horowitz suggested the report will be made available to lawmakers in April. Horowitz’s team has interviewed dozens of people and reviewed about 1.2 million records during the investigation, but said the classified information involved has slowed the process. So far, Congress has only seen a “tiny percentage” of the texts and documents – 3,000 of 1.2 million that were procured, he said.