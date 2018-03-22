How college conservative counters liberal intolerance

(Daily Signal) The leader of Republican groups at Massachusetts colleges says the position is rewarding because it allows him to support fellow students, such as the one who felt attacked by a professor who openly derided President Donald Trump.

The episode occurred last fall at Bridgewater State University, where Jason Ross is a senior.

“It wasn’t a class I was in, it was actually a girl I know [and] a class she was in,” Ross, 22, told The Daily Signal in a phone interview. “The professor, he posted on Facebook, ‘F— Donald Trump and f— anyone who voted for Donald Trump, you are not welcome here.’”

“And that Facebook [page] was something he would use to promote things for the class as well,” Ross added.