(The Hill) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested 115 people in the San Diego area this week in a three-day operation that began when President Trump visited the region.

The Los Angeles Times reported Saturday that most of the arrests happened in San Diego County, but there were other arrests in nearby Imperial County.

The arrests involved undocumented immigrants who had criminal convictions, had been arrested on criminal charges, had been ordered to be deported or had returned to the U.S. after having been previously deported.