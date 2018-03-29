ICE arrests 89 criminal illegals in Texas-Oklahoma sweep

(Breitbart) Immigration officers arrested a total of 89 criminal aliens and others in North Texas and Oklahoma during a three-day targeted operation.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers carried out a three-day operation targeting violent criminal aliens and others with existing orders of removal. The officers carried out the operation in North Texas and Oklahoma on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of last week, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from ICE officials.

Sixty-seven of the 89 arrested had criminal histories. Officials stated that those histories include: aggravated assault family strong-arm, aggravated assault of a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, alien smuggling, assault causing bodily injury, assault causes bodily injury family violence, assault, child abuse, criminal mischief, dangerous drugs, discharge of a firearm, driving while intoxicated, fraud, illegal entry, indecent lewd acts with a child under 16, larceny, liquor violation, manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance, negligent homicide, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamines, possession of a controlled substance, racketeering, rape, robbery and making terroristic threats.