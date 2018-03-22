Illinois bomb suspects burrow in White Rabbit Militia

(WLS-TV) — The central Illinois men being held without bond on bomb plot charges are part of an anti-government militia group that “uses guerilla warfare tactics” to take back America.

During online videos that have been linked to the defendants, several masked men pledge allegiance to the “White Rabbit Three Percent Illinois Patriot Freedom Fighters Militia.”

According to federal investigators, the 47-year old ringleader Michael Hari enlisted two other residents of Clarence, Illinois–Michael McWhorter, 29 and Joe Morris, 22 in a bombing plot at two Midwestern locations. Last August the trio drove to Bloomington, Minnesota and blew up a mosque there, court records state. Prosecutors say McWhorter told officials the attack was aimed at scaring Muslims into leaving the U.S.