In Katy Perry legal battle over convent, nun dies in court

(Fox L.A.) Legal battle between Katy Perry and nuns over Los Feliz convent takes tragic turn

As FOX 11 reported on the legal battle between local nuns and Katy Perry over a Los Feliz convent, we learned that one of the nuns involved in the case collapsed and died Friday during a court proceeding related to the case.

Pulling no punches, Sisters Rita Callanan and Holzman of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart spoke out for the first time since an LA County judge ruled against them clearing the way for the LA Archdiocese to sell their Los Feliz convent to singer Katy Perry.

“You have stolen the property of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart. Please archbishop… Do what is right in your heart,” Callahan pleaded.