'Incendiary device' at Goodwill in Austin

(NBC) — Emergency teams responded Tuesday night to another reported explosion in Austin, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.

In tweet, the Austin Police Department and the ATF said it was not a package explosion. Austin police said items inside a package were “an incendiary device.” Police went on to say “we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs.”

Gerald Davis, President of Goodwill told NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez that an employee was looking through a bag of donations when he noticed a flash. He said the employee had minor injuries to his hand.