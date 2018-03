(Global Christian News) A cadre of government-appointed scholars is working to “revise” India’s history, erasing the legacy and contributions of Christians and other non-Hindu minorities.

The committee has already been working for six months to attempt to use archaeological finds and DNA research to prove that Hindus are direct descendants of India’s first inhabitants. The research aligns with the Hindu nationalist “Hindutva” narrative, which asserts that all true Indians are Hindu and attempts to make the country religiously “pure”.