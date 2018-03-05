Is Google perpetrating fraud?

The secret to Google’s success is having more data on users than any other entity in the world – including the feared National Security Agency and all the domestic and foreign intelligence agencies in the world.

This information is then monetized, essentially by selling it.

It may not sound legal, but, so far, it hasn’t faced any government investigations into its monopolistic trailblazing efforts.

Maybe it’s about time.

Let me tell you a little professional horror story I’ve faced with Google since at least November of last year.

I canceled a Google monthly service because it was outdated. I won’t say which one, for now. I actually tried to cancel it in October, but I still got a bill for November. I decided to pay it out of fear. Why fear? Because WND uses other Google vital services, and the giant company is well known for shutting off another indispensable service because one of its customers didn’t pay even a small monthly bill for another Google service.

In other words, WND didn’t use this unwanted service. It canceled it. But Google continued to bill for it. Rather than risk getting the WND site shut down over what I assumed to be a misunderstanding, we paid a bill that was not justified.

In the meantime, I instructed my staff to ensure that we didn’t get any more bills for this unwanted service after November. I saw the long paper trail. We were assured there would be no more unwanted and unwarranted billings – in writing.

I’m sure you can guess what happened. In December, we were billed again.

We went through the same process, contacting the same people, explaining in time-consuming fashion the problem. We were assured again we would not be billed for this service.

Then we got the January bill. Back to the drawing board. More countless staff hours were devoted to the same process. Once again, we were assured we would not be billed for February. And, once again, we got the bill. More effort, more anxiety, more fear. Process repeated. More assurances from Google, without apology, by the way.

Then last week, despite the long digital trail of corrections, we got the March bill.

Now, let me ask you this: If Google knows everything about everyone, how can it haplessly continue to bill its customers in such an unprofessional and, frankly, fraudulent way? It’s illegal to send bills to customers that are unwarranted; companies lose millions every year for paying bills like this without verifying they are valid. There are scams all the time that make lots of money because companies get bills every month that are not valid. It takes a lot of effort to avoid making mistakes.

WND readers and subscribers have been informed of the many ways the Digital Cartel have intentionally and purposely victimized the independent online media, ensuring they operate on an uneven playing field with the corporate “fake media” titans. If you would like to help us fight this battle, please support WND with your voluntary contributions.

I raise this question because I strongly suspect WND is not the only company in the world that has faced this kind of thing. It’s either total incompetence or deliberate harassment and intentional fraud.

I’d really like to hear from others who have faced this problem with Google, because I’m at my wit’s end over this.

Can you believe a company the size of Google – which boasts about how efficiently it operates and makes billions a year as a virtual monopoly – could actually be this inefficient?

I really have my doubts – especially when I look at how it intentionally punishes independent media in so many ways. As far as I’m concerned, it’s part of a Digital Cartel that is threatening to destroy freedom of speech and freedom of the press in America and around the world because of its own corporate political and social bias.

That’s why I want to hear other horror stories like this one. I’m sure there are some much worse.

I’d also welcome hearing from someone from Google senior management if I’m being unfair in any way. We have bent over backward as a company to get this little, simple problem resolved. Every month, we’re assured it’s over. And then the nightmare continues.

Again, why have we been this patient? Out of fear. I don’t want to live like that anymore. That’s why I’m going public.

You can’t have it both ways. You can’t collect data on everything and everyone – and boast, as its senior management does, that you have enough data to tell users how they should schedule their time, decide what to have for lunch on any given day, where they should go, how they should spend their money and so on – yet plead ignorance about sending invalid and fraudulent bills to customers month after month.

Is it incompetence? Is it fraud? Is it harassment?

I’m asking other Google customers. And I’m publicly asking the Google brass.

I eagerly await some answers.