ISIS-loving teen tries to bomb own high school

(KUTV) — ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police said a homemade explosive device was the item discovered in a backpack at Pine View High School Monday, that forced the evacuation of the school. Police said if the device had detonated, it would have caused significant injury or death. Police have a suspect in custody.

A warrant served at the male juvenile’s home and items were found consistent with the materials used to build the device. Police also said the suspect had been researching information and expressing interest in ISIS and promoting the organization.

The boy has not been identified but police said he was attending a class at Pine View.