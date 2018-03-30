Israel: Palestinians killed in protest were Hamas terrorists

Declaring “the beginning” of the recapturing of “all of Palestine,” the terrorist organization governing Gaza organized a demonstration Friday of tens of thousands of Palestinians on the border with Israel that led to rioting and shooting attacks on Israel Defense Forces troops.

Palestinian sources said at least 14 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,000 were wounded by gunfire from Israel Defense Forces.

But the IDF said two of the Palestinians killed were members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba force, and all of the dead were terror activists aged 18 to 30, reported Israel’s YnetNews.

An IDF spokesman said Hamas is using the Friday protests to carry out terrorist attacks and warned that Israel will not allow the border fence to become an arena for terror, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has declared Saturday a “day of national mourning” to commemorate the Palestinians killed during the demonstration Friday.

His ruling Fatah party charged Israel carried out a “massacre” against the “peaceful” Gaza protests.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a speech at the scene of the demonstration that the “March of Return” was a declaration “that our people will not agree to keep the right of return only as a slogan.”

The Palestinians insist the refugees who fled during the 1948 war that Arab nations initiated upon Israel’s independence have a sacred right to return to their property. The Arab nations, however, had instructed the Palestinians to temporarily evacuate, promising they could return to their homes after the Arab plan to destroy the Jewish state was carried out.

“Son of Hamas” unveils the Palestinian terrorist organization through the eyes of the son of one of its founders. Get this chilling exposé now at the WND Superstore!

Speaking in Arabic, the Hamas leader said the protest also was a message to President Trump that the Palestinians will not give up their right to Jerusalem and “Palestine,” a reference to the recent U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Haniyeh said there is “no solution without the right of return,” and the Palestinians “will never recognize the Zionist entity and will never give up on Palestinian land, and on Jerusalem.”

Jerusalem, he said – meaning the whole city, not just the eastern portion – “is ours and there is no solution without the right of return,” Haniyeh said.

Hamas charter: Islam will ‘obliterate’ Israel

Hamas, which is designated by the United States as a foreign terrorist organization, believes Palestine comprises not only the disputed territories of the West Bank and Gaza, but all of the state of Israel.

The Hamas charter states: “Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it.”

Hamas intends its “March of Return” to be the beginning of a six-week tent protest at the Israeli security fence, culminating in the 70th anniversary of the founding of the state of Israel on May 15. Palestinians mark that anniversary as the “Nakba,” or “catastrophe.”

The U.S. has announced it will open its new embassy in Jerusalem on the May 15 anniversary.

The Palestinians contend the right of return applies not only to the tens of thousands of refugees who are still alive but also to their descendants, who number in the millions.

Israel argues that accepting that demand would mean the end of the Jewish-majority state. The Palestinian refugees, Israel insists, should eventually become citizens of a Palestinian state, just as Jews forced out of Middle Eastern countries 70 years ago became citizens of Israel.