James Woods in tweet war with ex-CIA director

WASHINGTON – It’s not every day a former CIA director launches an explosive written fusillade at a sitting president.

But that’s what happened when John Brennan, who served as CIA director during the Obama years, reacted to the firing by Attorney General Jeff Sessions of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, apparently a buddy of his.

Here’s what Brennan tweeted directly at President Trump in response: “When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America… America will triumph over you.”

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

The president, known for some pretty fiery tweets himself, didn’t even have time for a comeback before actor James Woods took it upon himself to flame Brennan like he has probably never been torched before.

“You couldn’t get a toothpick up this guy’s ass with a pound of Vaseline right now,” Woods wrote with characteristic color. “You’re next, swamp rat.”

You couldn’t get a toothpick up this guy’s ass with a pound of Vaseline right now. You’re next, swamp rat. https://t.co/224Bl6N4Vd — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 17, 2018

