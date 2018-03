(Breitbart) Two-time Oscar nominee James Woods blasted congressional Republicans as “RINO wimps” over the just-passed $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill.

“I never imagined I could loathe the @GOP more than the I loathe @TheDemocrats, but they got me with this suck-ass budget,” Woods tweeted to his 1.36 million followers, adding that he hopes “they get what they asked for in November. When will these RINO wimps stop sticking their asses in the air for the Democrats to violate?”