John Bolton: Uber-hawk itching for war

(The Guardian) — he good news first: Jared Kushner will not be replacing HR McMaster as Donald Trump’s third national security adviser. Nor will the clueless education secretary, Betsy DeVos. But that is about the only ray of sunshine surrounding Trump’s anointing former UN ambassador John Bolton and his Neville Chamberlain moustache.

The explosive Bolton – who is the kind of uber-hawk who will always choose conflict over conciliation – now steps into the most important national security job in government that does not require Senate confirmation.

Granted, it is possible to derive a glimmer of I-told-you-so satisfaction from the total collapse of the establishment theory that a race of bemedaled generals and oil-industry titans could contain Trump. In truth, we now confront the frightening image of Trump Unchained, like a fugitive from a low-rent 1960s movie about Hercules.