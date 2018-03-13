Joy Behar finally apologizes for mocking Christians

One of a team of talk show hosts on ABC’s “View” program, Joy Behar, finally has apologized to Christians for mocking their faith and describing it as a “mental illness.”

She spent all of 11 seconds stating, “I think Vice President Pence is right. I was raised to respect everyone’s religious faith, and I fell short of that. I sincerely apologize for what I said.”

Her statement:

She originally, with others on the program, ridiculed Pence’s Christian faith and the fact he said he talks to Jesus, and listens to him, through prayer.

“Like I said before, it’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you,” she blasted at the time. “That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct. Hearing voices.”

What followed was a collective outrage, especially when she took weeks before deciding to apologize, and tens of thousands of complaints flooded in to her network.

Radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh said she was “forced” to apologize to save her job, and Pence had explained to Fox News’ Sean Hannity just the night before how she’d called him to apologize personally, and he suggested she use her platform on the network to apologize to the many other Christians.

Pence told Hannity, in an interview that also included California’s defiance of federal immigration law, that Behar was sincere when she called him.

“I said to Joy of course I forgive you,” he said, adding he encouraged her to also address the millions of other Christians.

Behar, facing the controversy she stirred with her insults, initially claimed it was all a joke.

Pence had described the comments as an attack on Christianity.

“To have ABC maintain a broadcast forum that compared Christianity to mental illness is just wrong. And it’s an insult not to me, but to the vast majority of the American people who, like me, cherish their faith,” he said.

WND reported late last month when the number of telephone calls to ABC over the insult surged past 25,000.

WND also reported that Media Research Center President Brent Bozell released an open letter to ABC News President James Goldston warning him and two talk-show personalities that if they don’t apologize for bashing Christians, he would ask his group’s millions of grassroots activists to contact advertisers.

Hostin characterized Pence’s practice of his Christian faith as “dangerous” and Behar equating it to “mental illness.”

See the comments by Behar and Hostin:

Behar and Hostin, Bozell wrote, reacted to an interview in which Omarosa Manigault-Newman “trashed Pence as an ‘extreme Christian’ who has conversations with Jesus.”

Bozell said the panel “then took turns taking shots at the vice president’s faith.”

Hostin said: “When you have a Mike Pence who now puts this religious veneer on things and who calls people values voters, I think we’re in a dangerous situation. Look I’m Catholic. I’m a faithful person, but I don’t know that I want my vice president, um – speaking in tongues and having Jesus speak to him.”

Behar turned her attack directly on the vice president, stating: “Like I said before, it’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you. … That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct. Hearing voices.”

Bozell cited other attacks by the network on Christians, including when “View” panelists blamed Christians for taking away free contraceptives – like the Taliban.

Another instance was the network’s citation of the domestic terror-linked and hugely discredited Southern Poverty Law Center’s description of a group to which Attorney Jeff Sessions spoke as an “anti-LGBT hate group.” The group was the highly respected Alliance Defending Freedom, whose lawyers regularly argue civil and religious rights cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Another was the ABC show “Good Christian B——,” which depicts Christians as “superficial, carnal, shallow hypocrites.”