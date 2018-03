Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

“I sentence you to six months in custody,” proclaimed the judge to the local tough guy convicted of armed robbery.

The criminal swaggered and interrupted, bragging, “I can do that standing on my head.”

Without missing a beat, the judge added, “And another 90 days to get you back on your feet.”