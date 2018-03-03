Judge in trouble over links to Planned Parenthood

The Ninth U.S. Court of Appeals has ordered Planned Parenthood and the National Abortion Federation to formally respond to a petition asking the court to order the judge in a lawsuit they filed against a pro-life undercover videographer to step down because of his advocacy for the abortion groups.

William H. Orrick is hearing lawsuits by the abortion groups against David Daleiden, who exposed the abortion industry’s business of selling the body parts of unborn babies.

WND reported late last year when Daleiden raised questions over the “extrajudicial affinity” of Orrick for Planned Parenthood.

The petition was filed by lawyers with the Thomas More Society defending Daleiden, who released more than a dozen videos in 2015 through his Center for Medical Progress exposing the trade in fetal parts.

A three-judge “motions panel” of the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday that Daleiden’s petition “warrants an answer” within 14 days from the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the National Abortion Federation.

Orrick’s “extrajudicial affinity” Planned Parenthood, the petition says, is underscored by the use of his image in public support of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and his “denigration” of Daleiden. The judge described Daleiden’s work as “heavily edited videos by a sham organization run by extremists who will stop at nothing to deny women legal abortion services” and “domestic terrorism.”

The judge’s image “was not used by a stranger or other unaffiliated third party, but by Judge Orrick’s own spouse, and Judge Orrick has indicated his sympathy with those public comments by accusing Defendant Daleiden of ‘try[ing] to … cause real harm to human beings,’ without any evidence to support that claim,” the petition states.

CMP is a citizen journalism group responsible for the undercover videos of Planned Parenthood’s top abortion doctors “callously negotiating the harvesting and sale of baby body parts.”

One of the executives said she wanted more money for the body parts because, “I want a Lamborghini.”

See David Daleiden’s interview with Tucker Carlson about the case:

Orrick is responsible for the prior-restraint gag order currently being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court that censors CMP’s remaining undercover footage of Planned Parenthood at the National Abortion Federation’s annual meetings.

Read the tested and proven strategies to defeat the abortion cartel, in “Abortion Free: Your Manual for Building a Pro-Life America One Community at a Time.”

The Orange County, California, district attorney’s office recently announced the settlement of a case against resellers of baby body parts.

Ordered to close down were DV Biologics and DaVinci Biosciences, two companies identified in the undercover videos.

The petition before the Ninth Circuit points out Orrick’s “relationship” with the Good Samaritan Family Resource center.

Orrick was a founder and longtime officer of the organization, which now houses a Planned Parenthood operation.

Peter Breen, special counsel to the Thomas More Society, said: “We welcome this ruling by the 9th Circuit panel as we were asking the court to order Judge Orrick to do what he should have done preemptively on his own … that is, recuse himself and step aside from presiding over a case in which he has had a direct, personal, and decades-long relationship with an organization whose property and employees were alleged by the abortion provider plaintiffs to be endangered by our client’s citizen journalism, namely, the Good Samaritan Family Resource Center (GSFRC), of which he was a founder and longtime officer and director, and which houses one of the plaintiff PPFA affiliate’s facilities.”

He continued: “This relationship was established during Judge Orrick’s leadership tenure on the board, and GSFRC continues in an active joint venture with this plaintiff PPFA affiliate. At the same time, Judge Orrick has been held out to the public as serving as an Emeritus Board Member of GSFRC. This relationship was not discussed to the parties, nor did Judge Orrick disclose its full extent or duration to the U.S. Senate during his confirmation process.”

The panel from the Ninth Circuit was comprised of Senior Circuit Judge William C. Canby Jr., Senior Circuit Judge Stephen S. Trott and Circuit Judge Paul J. Watford.

One of Daleiden’s videos showed an official admitting Planned Parenthood sells fully intact aborted babies.

Crushing babies

In the first undercover video released by CMP, Deborah Nucatola of Planned Parenthood commented on crushing babies.

“We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact,” she said.

See the first video:

In the second video, Planned Parenthood’s Mary Gatter discussed how her compensation for organs could rise when she said, “I want a Lamborghini.”

See her comments:

The fifth video released shows Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood’s Houston clinic discussing “intact fetal cadavers.”

The seventh video has the testimony of a Planned Parenthood worker who tapped an aborted infant’s heart and saw it start beating.

WND reported when a Planned Parenthood-linked judge in California, Orrick, censored the latest undercover video that was released.

Even news outlets not party to the case were barred from posting the video.

WND, however, transcribed for its readers the comments of the abortion-industry figures.

Lisa Harris, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, says in the video: “Our stories don’t really have a place in a lot of pro-choice discourse and rhetoric, right? The heads that get stuck that we can’t get out. The hemorrhages that we manage.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood of Mar Monte in San Jose, California: “The fetus is a tough little object and taking it apart, I mean taking it apart, on day one is very difficult.’

Talcott Camp, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Health Freedom Project: “I’m like oh my god! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp. I get it, I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America: “You know, sometimes she’ll tell me she wants brain, and we’ll, you know, leave the calvarium in ’til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn’t get lost.”

Uta Landy, founder of the Consortium of Abortion providers for Planned Parenthood: “An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross.”

Her comment was followed by raucous laughter from the abortionists at the meeting of the National Abortion Federation, where the undercover video was taken.

The video was the work of the Center for Medical Progress, which since 2015 has released more than a dozen videos of abortionists. Most of the videos have been released to the public, but the National Abortion Federation went to court demanding that videos of its members speaking be removed from the Web.

There were other notable comments in the videos.

Ann Schutt-Aine of Planned Parenthood of the Gulf Coast: “If I’m doing a procedure, and I’m seeing that I’m in fear that it’s about to come to the umbilicus, I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at the cervix, and pull off a leg, or two, so it’s not PBA (partial-birth abortion).”

Harris again: “Given that we actually see the fetus the same, and given that we might actually both agree that there’s violence in here, ask me why I come to work every day. Let’s just give them all the violence, it’s a person, it’s killing, let’s just give them all that.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: “You go in there, and you go, ‘am I getting the uterus, or the fetus? Oh good fetus. What have I got. Nothing. Let’s try again.'”

Leslie Drummond of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: “I get a lot of ‘oohs’ and aahs’ from Stemex(press) you know, they’re wanting livers. Last week I was in Sacramento and she said, ‘I need four intact limbs’ and I said ‘you want what?'”

Paul Blumenthal, Planned Parenthood of Maryland: “I know Planned Parenthood sells a lot of stuff (fetal organs) to people.”

Deb Vanderhei of the Consortium of Abortion Providers: “But the truth is that some might want to do it for, to increase their revenues. And we can’t stop them.”

Read the tested and proven strategies to defeat the abortion cartel, in “Abortion Free: Your Manual for Building a Pro-Life America One Community at a Time.”