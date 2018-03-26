Kill Americans to take their firearms, jokes Dem sheriff candidate

A Democratic candidate for sheriff in North Carolina is drawing fire after he suggested authorities should kill Americans to confiscate their firearms and then claimed he was joking.

R. Daryl Fisher, a former Asheville police officer who has been in law enforcement since 1985, was speaking at a Moms Demand Action meeting on March 7, 2018, at the West Asheville Library when he made the controversial comments.

Fisher’s campaign posted the following video of his speech on YouTube:

“Any weapon that is designed for use by the military, I think we should ban,” Fisher said. “You’ve heard people say you have to pry my gun from my cold, dead hands? (shrugs) OK.”

The audience laughs and applauds approvingly as Fisher smiles and adds: “Whenever you pass away, we’ll come get it. I dunno. I’m just saying. Joking just a little bit there.”

Fisher’s campaign slogan is “Justice for All.” He now works as Asheville-Buncombe Technical College’s law-enforcement training director, according to his LinkedIn profile.

WND’s request for comment from Fisher about his statement hadn’t been returned at the time of this report.

Fisher posted a March 24 statement on his Facebook page that said, in part:

The crowd laughed and I made a joke. I admit the joke was a mistake and I should not have joked. But I go on to relay that the government cannot take away any guns or any items that were legally sold before any new laws take effect. To do this would be unconstitutional because that would constitute what is called an ex post facto law. Responsible gun owners have nothing to worry about. We have to do something different because what has been done is not working. I do not mind anyone disagreeing with me, and I in fact encourage anyone who has a better proposal to please make that proposal. Being downright rude, making false statements, making half-truths or being utterly disrespectful is unacceptable. Proposing sensible gun legislation is only one of my values and beliefs. I have posted my vision of Justice for All and all of my values and beliefs in previous posts. Please do your own research, make an informed decision, and to properly voice your opinion, please do so on Election Day.

Nonetheless, Fisher’s gun-confiscation “joke” has sparked dozens of comments from YouTube and Facebook users, including the following: