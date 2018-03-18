Law prof: McCabe firing suggests Comey lied under oath

(Law&Crime) Constitutional law Professor Jonathan Turley believes Andrew McCabe‘s firing could signal legal trouble ahead for former FBI director James Comey.

Appearing on CNN Saturday morning with host Michael Smerconish, Turley was asked to opine as to whether any potential criminal penalties could result from the McCabe affair and if so, why.

Smerconish’s guest was more than happy to oblige. After briefly discussing McCabe’s potential liability for allegedly misleading investigators, the liberal law professor shifted gears and started discussing how Comey fits into all of the drama and intrigue.

Turley noted, “This could easily spin further out of control. There was one line in the case statement last night that I immediately flagged. Because he said that he had authority to do this and he conferred with the director—the director at the time was James Comey.”