Lindsay Lohan appointed new spokesperson of Lawyer.com

(Hollywood Reporter) The actress, who famously has faced legal troubles over the past decade, pokes fun at her own past in the new ad.

Just two years after Lindsay Lohan got off probation for the first time in eight years, the actress has announced that she is the new spokesperson for Lawyer.com.

In a new video for the lawyer directory service, released Tuesday, Lohan says, “When Lawyer.com first reached out to me, I was confused, a little scared, because I thought I was in trouble. But when they asked me to be their spokesperson, I was intrigued. After meeting with the team, I realized Lawyer.com is just about helping people.”