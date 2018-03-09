Loyal dog won't leave hospital where owner died 5 months ago

His owner died five months ago after being fatally stabbed, but a loyal dog who chased the ambulance that was transporting his owner still won’t leave the hospital.

The dog, which apparently has no name, has made a home outside the Santa Case de Novo Horizonte hospital in Brazil, and he refuses to leave, according to posts on Facebook by a woman named Cristine Sardella.

He arrived at the hospital in October after his 59-year-old homeless owner was stabbed in a street fight, Brazil’s O Globo newspaper reported.

That’s when he chased the ambulance for miles until he reached the hospital.

Hospital staff provided food and water for the dog. A local kennel agreed to take him in.

But even though a new owner tried to adopt the dog, he escaped from the kennel and returned to his spot in front of the hospital.

“We have a lot to learn from animals,” Sardella wrote in her post.

“This dog stays every day at the door of the Santa Casa de novo horizonte hospital waiting for its owner who unfortunately passed away,” she wrote.

“He may be waiting in vain, but the love he feels for his owner is eternal.”

There have been other reports of dogs that have waited outside hospitals for their owners.

In 2016, a dog refused to leave a hospital in Spain for a full week after his owner had surgery. The dog, a 2-year-old Akita Inu named Maya, became a viral sensation on social media. Fans brought her gifts after hospital staff posted her photo on Facebook.