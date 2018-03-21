Man gets head stuck in movie-theater seat, dies

(GUARDIAN) — The man who died after his head became wedged under the electronic footrest of a cinema seat has has been named as Ateef Rafiq, 24.

In a statement from operator Vue International, the cinema said Rafiq died on 16 March, a week after the incident.

An investigation into the accident at the Vue cinema in Birmingham’s Star City leisure complex on 9 March is continuing. Sources quoted in the Birmingham Mail described how the “freak” accident happened after Rafiq bent down to retrieve a phone, dropped between Gold Class seats, at the end of a movie. Rafiq, who was with his wife, was only freed after the footrest was broken by those trying to help.