Man owes $500K in child support, vanishes on paddle board

(MIAMI HERALD) — Constantine George Theoharis took off on his paddle board into the Atlantic off Fort Lauderdale a week ago, police believe.

Normally, this would not be remarkable given Theoharis’ ease and familiarity on the water, his family says. However, on that day, March 20, the licensed diver was due in court to speak to charges of not paying more than half a million dollars in child support, Fort Lauderdale police say.

The mystery deepens because nothing has turned up since. Not Theoharis nor his body. Not his paddle board. Not his fins, mask or weight belt that a friend said are missing from his dive bag.