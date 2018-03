(CBS) — A man who once won a $19 million lottery jackpot pleaded guilty Thursday to four federal counts of bank robbery, authorities said.

James Allen Hayes, 55, who was also known as James Killen and Ceaser Killen, was indicted last October in connection with bank heists in Newhall, Valencia and Santa Barbara counties. Authorities say he is believed to be the PT Cruiser Bandit and the Seasoned Bandit, so named by the FBI for his gray/white hair.