Married 6th-grade teacher, 27, busted for sex with student

(London Daily Mail) A married sixth grade teacher has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student.

Brittany Zamora, 27, was arrested on Wednesday, just hours after the boy’s parents reported the alarming relationship to the principal of Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear, Arizona, who then contacted police.

The boy’s parents learned of the alleged inappropriate relationship after an app they used to monitor their son’s text messages alerted them to certain key words of a sexual nature, officials said.

They took screenshots of the texts, which reportedly implied the relationship was physical and had taken place both on and off school grounds.