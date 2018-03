(USA Today) A video of an officer asking a homeless man to leave a McDonald’s restaurant after someone paid for his meal has sparked outrage on social media.

Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, posted a five minute video on Facebook Wednesday morning

In a five minute video posted on Facebook Wednesday, a Myrtle Beach police officer stands in front of a skinny man who is sitting at a booth eating his meal. The officer tells the man that after he finishes his meal he must leave the restaurant and never return.