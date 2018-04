(Irish Independent) A barber who specialises in giving haircuts to people with dementia has said that his services help his clients to feel young again.

Belfast-based Lenny White organises pop-up shops in nursing homes for those living with Dementia, and most recently brought his service to Swords Nursing Home in Dublin.

Mr White told RTE News: “When they come into the room, they feel like they are in the barber shop when they were young.

“We talk about things gone by, what they used to do, what they used to work at and their childhood.”