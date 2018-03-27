Megachurch pastor dies in car accident

(CHRISTIAN POST) — Rick Seaward, a Charismatic church planter who helped plant thousands of churches around the world and the founder of Singapore’s first megachurch, was killed in a car accident last Saturday while in Brazil for a missions conference.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our founder, Reverend Doctor Rick Seaward, on 24th March 2018, in a car accident in Brazil,” Victory Family Centre Singapore announced on Monday.

According to the church, the 63-year-old evangelist arrived in Brazil for the conference last Friday. The fatal accident happened in the town of Três Pontas in the Minas Gerais state as Seaward was driving to his hotel after the Saturday conference.