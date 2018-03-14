Miley Cyrus sued for $300 million

(PEOPLE) — Miley Cyrus’s single “We Can’t Stop” became a summer hit in 2013, but now the singer is facing legal troubles over the song.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast, Jamaican singer and songwriter Michael May (who performs as Flourgon) is claiming the Cyrus stole the lyrics from his 1988 track “We Run Things.”

May alleges Cyrus’s lyrics “We run things / Things don’t run we” were taken from his lyrics “We run things / Things no run we,” and adds that the former Voice coach’s track “substantially incorporated” his “vocal melody/rhythm/cadence/inflection.”