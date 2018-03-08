Mississippi lawmakers approve earliest U.S. abortion ban

(BBC News) The Mississippi state Senate has passed a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks – a move that would give it the strictest limits in the US.

The Gestational Age Act still has to go back to the House for second approval.

If it passes, Governor Phil Bryant has said he will sign the measure into law, adding that he wants Mississippi to be “the safest place in America for an unborn child.”

Similar moves in other states have been blocked by legal challenges.

Currently, Mississippi prohibits abortions from 20 weeks, unless her life is in danger or in cases of fatal foetal abnormality.