Movie star dishes on plan to win back California

WASHINGTON – He’s an Italian heartthrob actor with a striking grin that makes women swoon – and he’s knows a deep secret about Hollywood that could crush the best reputations and instantly kill established careers.

Many in Hollywood and the movie industry secretly support President Trump, Antonio Sabato Jr. divulged to WND, and they’re itching to take California back from the grips of socialist Democrats.

In fact, behind the scenes, several Hollywood figures have expressed enthusiastic support for Sabato and his bid for Congress.

“I can focus on the negative that is coming from Hollywood or focus on the positive: People in Hollywood are waking up,” Sabato told WND. “People are calling me and saying, ‘You are doing the right thing; we’re behind you. We might not be able to speak at the moment because we don’t want to get fired or lose our jobs.'”

Sabato said he appreciates that his supporters are calling and encouraging him.

He continued: “I appreciate that they are calling me, telling me, ‘This is a movement – we have to get our California back; we have to get our government back. I am going to be part of the solution, not the problem.'”

Sabato claimed he was “viciously” targeted online and was effectively blacklisted from Hollywood after he spoke in support of Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. At the convention, Sabato detailed how he immigrated to the U.S. lawfully after he “followed all the rules” and waited nearly 11 years for completion of the process. He reiterated the need for other immigrants to do the same.

The 46-year-old model and soap opera star – a Republican candidate for Congress in California’s 26th district – blasted the mainstream media, accusing them of deceiving the American public and the world around the clock.

“Fake media is the number one threat – the propaganda that they are trying to push to the American people on a daily basis, 24 hours a day, is getting out of hand,” Sabato said. “They believe the more lies they spiel, that it becomes the truth – no. The lie will always be a lie, and the fact will always be the fact.

“That’s the most dangerous thing,” he continued. “They are spieling any lies they want at any given moment, and that’s not right. But at the same time, the American people are waking up and they see what’s best for them.”

Sabato’s grandmother escaped the Holocaust during World War II. His mother was born in Communist Prague, but she escaped to the Czech Republic and finally met his father in Italy.

Seeking a better life, Sabato emigrated from Rome to California with his family in 1985. After completing all the necessary steps, he became a U.S. citizen in 1996 – an achievement he calls “the proudest moment of my life.”

Sabato, who says he knows exactly what socialism looks like, explained why he believes conservatives will ultimately win the culture war against socialist Democrats:

[The culture war] can be won. Socialists, socialist countries, socialism in general, has never worked – it will never work. We are a republic. We follow laws. We have the greatest country in the world because we actually have laws on the books that make sense; we just have to start following them. We also have to have American people start voting for people who actually work for them. I am eager to go in November and go to Washington and work for you – not the other way around. I am going to stand up, I am going talk for you and I am happy to do so. They are already taking God away from our kids’ schools. Next, the flag. Next, the American anthem. Next, our policies – and who knows – our freedoms will be taken away, one after the other. I believe the American people are going to rise up. We are doing this together. My campaign, personally, is not about me. My slogan is, “It’s about you, the American people.” I am going to protect my county and do everything I can to do so.

Sabato claims the left is just as “delusional” about Democrats winning majorities in the House and Senate in 2018 as it was about Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton defeating Donald Trump in 2016.

“They are very delusional,” he said. “They also thought that Hillary Clinton was going to be the next president, and they put a lot of money behind her – the whole Democratic effort, and look what happened. She was a part of killing our soldiers back in Benghazi and so many other things. Our president might not be the ideal president for you, but he is the president of the United States. We voted him in, and he loves this country. I do, too.”

Sabato predicted Republicans will maintain control of both the House and the Senate this November, and he said he plans to help President Trump make America great again.

“I support our president,” he said. “I am not shy to say that he is doing the best he can, considering the fact that both parties are against him. I want to go to Congress so I can help my president, I can help my country and, for certain, I want to help my community do better.”

Sabato established a successful career as a model and actor, starring in numerous successful television shows like “General Hospital” and “Melrose Place” and movies such as Mark Wahlberg’s film, “The Big Hit.”

He has served as the face for brands such as Calvin Klein and graced the cover of magazines and ad campaigns around the world. In the height of his early acting and modeling career, Sabato was named one of People’s “Sexiest Men Alive.”

His business resume includes successful ventures as a producer, author, restauranteur, spokesman and even professional race-car driver.

But Sabato said he was compelled to run for Congress to help the people of California, a state overwhelmed with gun restrictions, declining public schools, sanctuary cities and the highest percentage of citizens living in poverty of any state.

Liberal Democrats like Rep. Julia Brownley, he argues, are exacerbating California’s income inequality, poverty epidemic and lavish welfare state. Sabato said they’re also ensuring California remains a magnet for illegal immigrants.

“We have more people being on the streets, living in cardboard boxes in California than anywhere else in the country,” he said. “That’s because [Democrats] are running the state into the ground. We have to change it up. We have to lower these regulations, help the American people to build businesses – ‘pro-business’ –what’s wrong with that?

“San Francisco – all the Democratic cities run by Democrats are falling apart – those are the stats. Those are facts. I don’t care if you are a Republican or Democrat, anything else in between – look at the facts.”

Taxes are so high in California, which has the highest state income tax rates in the nation, that people are moving out of the state by the millions every year.

Meanwhile, a drug war raging for years in Mexico continues to spill over the porous southern border. Unchecked illegal immigration has resulted in high crime rates in many California cities. A stunning 95 percent of most wanted criminals in Los Angeles are undocumented immigrants.

Illegal immigration also costs taxpayers in all 50 states a total of $89 billion annually, and California pays the most at $25.3 billion.

Sabato accused liberal Democrats of incentivizing illegal immigration.

“I can’t blame people for actually crossing the border because we are allowing people to come here freely and get pretty much everything and more than an American citizen would get – free health care, whatever you need, just come here,” he said. “And if you commit a crime, we are actually going to send you back, but you can come back as many times as you want. This is ridiculous!

“Our borders should be protected. I don’t care who you are, we live in homes protected by walls. Our government has to do something about this.”

Sabato said excessive regulations must be slashed and taxes lowered. And the issue of illegal immigration must be addressed because “it’s getting out of hand.”

Politically correct Democrats and their cohorts in the media use the race card to promote a socialist agenda, globalism and glorify lawlessness, Sabato said, but the American people see through the propaganda.

“If you don’t agree with them, we are called ‘racists’ or ‘bigots.’ This is the reality of the situation: We live under the Constitution, and we have 27 beautiful amendments. We have to follow the law,” he said. “I am Italian, I am actually an Italian Jew – this racial card, that they are using every day, shows only their ignorance. Facts are facts. We are spending $26 billion every single year on immigration in California alone.

“We have to start taking care of the American people. We need to start taking care of our veterans. We need to start protecting our children.”

Under California Public Safety Realignment Act (AB 109), thousands of prisoners were released early into local communities. The policy reduced various felonies to misdemeanors, shifted 35,000 inmates to local county jails and decreased prosecutions of parole violations.

A large portion of inmates who were given early release have reportedly attempted murder and committed rapes, kidnapping, robberies and stabbings. Inmates have also attacked police officers and stalked playgrounds. All of these offenses have been committed under the auspices of “realignment.”

“The policies that they are pushing for, that are actually part of our day to day lives, are endangering our communities,” Sabato explained. “AB 109 was a policy that my opponent Ms. Julia Brownley built, prisoner early release policy, has endangered my community as well as the rest of California. We are allowing criminals to come to our country and flourish. We are allowing policies to release people from prison. More people are out of prison right now – that’s OK for them. Their excuse is, ‘We don’t have enough prisons.’

“We’ve got to follow the law,” he said. “We’ve got to go back to the book and do it right.”

Liberals are endangering the community with policies that allow shorter prison sentences for felons, yet they constantly demand gun-control legislation that would disarm law-abiding citizens, Sabato said.

“Guns don’t shoot themselves. I am a [concealed-carry weapon license] holder,” he said. “I’ve been around guns. I teach my kids about guns. To actually hold a gun and buy a gun, I have to go through a process. Gun laws are there for a reason, but criminals are never going to follow the law, especially if you are deranged and mentally ill like [Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz] was –pure evil.

“They can try to take all the guns away, but the bad guys will always have guns, will always have a truck, will always have a knife, will always have something to murder or kill an innocent bystander,” he said. “California is a very liberal state, but I think it’s got hope. I am going to try to protect my county, Ventura County, District 26. I am going to do everything in my power to make it the most successful one and the safest one.”