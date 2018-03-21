Hillary Clinton, the twice-failed presidential hopeful, spends her time these days promoting her books and attributing blame for her stunning loss in the 2016 presidential race to anyone but herself.

One of the many Americans who has tired of her complaints is hall of fame country-rock music superstar Charlie Daniels, who at 81 still carries a full load of touring and recording duties.

On his website Soap Box he offered his opinion of the onetime secretary of state for Barack Obama.

“Her cavalier ‘What difference at this point does it make?’ attitude toward the debacle in Benghazi put her about two rungs above Jane Fonda with those who passionately support the military and her Russian reset button was the equivalent of fiddling while Rome – I mean The Ukraine – burned,” he wrote.

“Her recent insult to all women who don’t think like her and her elitist opinion of anybody who voted for Donald Trump kind of rounds out the picture of a woman with enough baggage to sink a super tanker, enough ego to cover the south wall of the Grand Canyon and enough bitterness to poison every drop of water in Lake Pontchartrain.”

He noted: “It must be hard to live in a bubble where everything that goes wrong in your life is somebody else’s fault, you have absolutely no control over your own destiny and you view the preponderance of your fellow human beings as mentally inferior and totally incapable of making intelligent decisions.

“I don’t have any idea what Mrs. Clinton will get involved in now, whether a lesser political office than the president would appeal to her, but one wager I would give odds on. She will not go quietly into the night and close the hole behind her, never to be heard from again.

“We just ain’t that lucky.”

Clinton has blamed her loss on James Comey’s investigation of her email scandal, white men, white women, racism, misogyny, women who let their husbands influence their vote, the “deplorables,” “a couple of kitchen sinks and the luck of the draw.”

On a recent trip overseas, she told media she won “places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward.” Trump, on the other hand, gave voters the message, “You know, you didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women, you know, getting jobs. You don’t want, you know, to see that Indian American succeeding more than you are.”

Daniels said she cannot face the fact that a couple of decades have passed since she and husband Bill were “young, attractive, state of the art liberals.”

“Besides, Bill Clinton is a likable person, an approachable, ‘aw shucks,’ pseudo-hayseed kind of guy you’d feel comfortable talking NASCAR results and football scores with,” he said.

However, Hillary “is his antithesis, a snob, a know it all, do as I say, not as I do jet set liberal whose hypocrisy of being a champion for females has left behind a long trail of severely castigated women, ground up and spit out by her propaganda machine and chummy relationship with the media.”

She’s been successful in her career, despite her coming across “at times like the warden of a maximum-security prison,” because she’s been the “darling” of the mainstream media.

He accused her of expecting she would get the presidency “through succession” and believing “laws were written for those below her station.”

