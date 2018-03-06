Nation looking to destroy America wants to save it from guns

The supreme leader of Iran’s totalitarian theocracy, which has been unrelenting in its pursuit of nuclear weapons, is lecturing Americans about handguns and rifles, insisting they shouldn’t be allowed to possess them.

Meanwhile, China’s communist government is giving Americans the same lecture in the wake of the school shooting in Florida by a teen whose threat of violence was well known to authorities long before he killed 17 people on Valentine’s Day.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, over the weekend said America should “make guns illegal,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The Free Beacon noted Khamenei has instructed his government to spend billions of dollars on military hardware and ballistic missiles.

“No one dares apply the clear solution to the promotion of guns and homicide in America. What’s the solution? It’s to make guns illegal,” Khamenei tweeted.

“In U.S., 100s are killed every week by homicide for no crime – no reason –not at the hands of police, as US police brutality is a separate issue. The accessibility of guns leads to homicide; it’s created problems for a country like U.S., everyone admits, fears, & is concerned about it,” the ayatollah said.

The comments, however, apparently haven’t changed the rogue nation’s oft-stated desire to destroy America, the “great Satan.”

A state-run Chinese newspaper, the Global Times, said the U.S. should “learn” from the communist regime and “genuinely” protect human rights by restricting gun ownership

“Washington has been pointing an accusing finger at other countries over human rights. … However, more Americans have been killed by gunfire in the country than American soldiers being killed in all U.S. wars,” the Global Times said. “Gun ownership in China is strictly regulated, which helps reduce gun-related crimes and deaths. The U.S. should learn from China and genuinely protect human rights.”

The scolding from China, however, didn’t address other “human rights” issues, such as China’s forced abortions, its harvesting of live organs for transplant from condemned convicts and its restriction of speech, assembly, petition and religious practice.

Talk radio star Rush Limbaugh pointed out the Chinese government not only restricts guns, it restrict rights.

“They restrict and prohibit religious freedom. There is no freedom of speech in China. There is nothing akin to the freedoms we enjoy in the United States. But because of the woeful state of public and even higher education, I dare say that a shockingly large percentage of Americans, particularly children, have no idea and maybe think that we do have something to learn from the ChiComs,” he said.

“The idea that a communist government would be advocating taking guns away from people, that alone should raise cautionary flags to everybody. But I sadly think that most young people are gonna say, ‘Yeah, man. The ChiComs, they’ve got it right. Take everybody’s guns away, and then nobody will get hurt, and nobody will suffer, and nobody will die, and it will be utopia. It will be better.’ That’s what they think. Why? It’s what they’ve been taught. That’s how they have been conditioned, indoctrinated and propagandized.”

Business Insider reported people it interviewed who have moved to America from other points around the globe largely don’t understand the American concept of owning weapons.

The report said Mollie Saples, 23, from Wales and now of Brooklyn, described how she grew up with virtually no guns around.

“I had never seen or held a real gun in my life — including on police — until I went to stay at my aunt’s house who lives on a farm in the middle of nowhere and holds pheasant shooting on her land,” she said. “Being in America is terrifying. My life is in the hands of things I cannot control. I could get shot at any time, and there is no action I can take that will impact that.”