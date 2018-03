(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) — Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was taken to the hospital Tuesday night with a high fever and a cough.

The Prime Minister’s personal physician, Dr. Berkowitz, stated that he does not believe that Netanyahu had gotten the rest he required to recover from an illness he suffered two weeks ago, and that his symptoms had consequently worsened.

In light of his worsening condition, Dr. Berkowitz decided that the Prime Minister would be transferred to Haddassah Hospital in Jerusalem for a series of tests.