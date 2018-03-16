I love Donald Trump, but the problem we face in America today is bigger than “fake news.”

The existential crisis a free America is facing right now is thought control on a scale potentially worse than totalitarian tyrannies of the past and present – like the Soviet Union and China.

Yes, you can still wear a sandwich board on public streets and “protest” – in most cases without serious consequences. But that’s the kind of expression and dissent the new elite corporate gatekeepers, what I call the “Digital Content Cartel,” Christians and conservatives would be relegated to if the corporate thought-police overlords of Google, Facebook, et al, get their way.

Their goal is nothing short of starving to death the independent media that helped make the 2016 election shocker possible.

As I’ve said before, there’s a war on for America’s mind, heart and soul – and we are reaching a crisis point, a tipping point, from which there may be no return for truly free expression.

America’s universities employ speech codes that would make North Korea blush. Little children are being indoctrinated from the earliest age in government schools that this nation’s heroic founders were no more than racist, misogynist, imperialist oppressors of the poor and downtrodden. Hollywood and the Big Media besiege Americans with one narrow worldview, treating with utter contempt liberty lovers and followers of the God of Creation.

Now, the “Digital Content Cartel,” that sees the world much like those other powerful cultural institutions, is in near total, hammerlock control of the means of distribution of news and information on the internet because they control more than 90 percent of the advertising revenue, search engine power and technical infrastructure that is necessary to reach massive audiences effectively.

Never before have so few controlled so much debate.

As the guy who founded the very first independent online news operation in the world more than 20 years ago, I am not just a self-interested media pioneer facing hard times. I am, however, a voice crying out in the wilderness for the future fundamental freedom of generations to come.

We’re in danger of losing the essential components of a free society – including the right to shout out in loud voices that cannot be stifled that we are losing our legacy of liberty.

But what can we do?

