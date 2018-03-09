North Korean nukes could reach entire U.S. within months

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton says North Korea has no intention of scrapping its nuclear program, it’s trying to sucker the United States into relaxing sanctions, and it’s now just months away from being able to deploy nuclear weapons capable of reaching any point in the United States.

Bolton’s comments came just as North Korea sent a letter to President Trump inviting him to a formal meeting with Kim Jong Un, and Trump reportedly accepted the offer. A senior U.S. official said North Korea has also claimed it will suspend its nuclear missile testing. The meeting could take place in May.

Earlier this week, South Korea had trumpeted the news that North Korea is allegedly willing to suspend nuclear testing in exchange for direct talks and may even be open to ending its nuclear program altogether.

But Bolton said Thursday that he doesn’t believe a word of it.

“The North Koreans have been conducting an absolutely masterful propaganda campaign, beginning with their participation in the Winter Olympics,” Bolton told WND and Radio America.

But he said the true objective is clear.

“The only thing they’re trying to do is get us to abandon the pressure that we’re putting on them and hopefully forswear the possible use of military force, which nobody wants but nobody wants North Korea with nuclear weapons, either,” he said. “That’s what this is about.”

What do YOU think? Can North Korea be trusted give up its nuclear weapons? Sound off in today’s WND poll

Bolton said the North Koreans are on the verge of posing a very real danger to every part of the United States.

“They are very close to achieving their long-sought objective of deliverable nuclear weapons,” he warned. “CIA Director Mike Pompeo said recently that the North was within a ‘handful’ of months – his phrase, a handful of months – of being able to land a thermonuclear weapon on any target in the United States they want.”

Listen to the WND/Radio America interview with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton:

However, Bolton said this is not merely a distraction to buy time. He believes the big-stick approach from the Trump administration is working.

“I think the North, finally figuring out that Barack Obama is no longer president, is worried about what Donald Trump might do,” he said. “So their response is to throw up a lot of smoke and dust in the air and hope to divert our attention, first with the Olympics and now with this supposed offer to sit down.”

Bolton is adamant that North Korea has zero interest in actually making nice with the U.S. or South Korea, and he said the proof can be seen in our recent history.

“They’ve made commitments four separate times in international agreements to give up their nuclear weapons program,” he said.

“Four times, they’ve lied about it. Does history ever mean anything? If you’ve negotiated with somebody for 25 years and failed to get agreement, what possible reason is there to think they’d agree in year 26?”

So what will deter North Korea? Bolton said we’re facing a series of difficult options. He outright rejects former National Security Adviser Susan Rice’s recommendation for the world simply to accept North Korea as a nuclear power, but he hopes the solutions can come through engagement with China.

“There’s really only one diplomatic play left here, and that’s trying to convince China either to do what they uniquely have the capability of doing – overthrowing the regime in North Korea and putting in something that’s at least vaguely more reasonable – or working with us for the reunification of the Korean peninsula,” he said.

And while he hopes to avoid it, Bolton said the military option must be considered.

“The other things we have to look at is the potential to use military force against the regime’s program to make sure that they don’t endanger us and our allies in South Korea and Japan,” he said. “Neither of these options is very attractive, but that’s where we are after 25 years of failure.”

But one of those allies is also contributing to the problem. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is a strong advocate of reunification with North Korea, and Bolton said Moon is actually strengthening the regime that wants to conquer him.

“There’s a compassionate, humanitarian argument here,” he said. “Many South Koreans have family in the North. But the fact is the North is a 25 million-person prison camp. It’s not going to treat its people humanely. It’s going to take the subsidies and use them for its own purposes.”

He said South Korea’s generosity was fully exploited by North Korea at the Winter Olympics.

“South Korea actually paid for the North to participate, one more series of subsidies to keep the Kim Jong-Un regime in power, unfortunately by our allies in Seoul,” Bolton said.