(THE GUARDIAN) — Smoking while walking would be banned in New York City if a new bill is passed into law.

Councilman Peter Koo is introducing the legislation on Wednesday, in what he says is an attempt to keep secondhand smoke away from pedestrians.

If the bill is passed into law people would be fined $50 if they were caught walking and smoking on city streets. Smoking is already banned in many public spaces in New York City.