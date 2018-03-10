O.J. Simpson: 'I remember I grabbed the knife'

(Decider) It’s been nearly 25 years since the double murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, but America still seems unable to shake the O.J. Simpson case.

Simpson was officially found not guilty for these brutal murders on October 3, 1995 in a trial that redefined the media itself. Since that shocking moment, the O.J. economy spun-off highly controversial books, an Emmy-winning drama series, an Oscar-winning documentary series, and countless hours of network-grown documentaries and talking head investigations.

The O.J. case has been talked about and dissected for decades, but this weekend, Fox will be airing what very well may be the most shocking addition to our understanding of the case with with Sunday night’s premiere of O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession on Fox.