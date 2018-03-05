Oscars: The complete winners list

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — The favorites prevailed at the Dolby Theatre during the 90th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, with Fox Searchlight’s The Shape of Water winning best picture.

In the top categories, Guillermo Del Toro claimed the honor for best director for The Shape of Water, while Gary Oldman nabbed best actor for Darkest Hour and Frances McDormand won for best actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Meanwhile, Sam Rockwell took home an early best supporting actor win for Three Billboards while Allison Janney claimed a win for I,Tonya in the supporting actress category.