Palestinian trots out centuries-old 'blood libel'

It’s as old as the Middle Ages and has reached as high as the halls of the United Nations, but apparently the long-disproven “blood libel” against Jews isn’t going away.

It’s been resurrected in the writings of Mustafa Al-Lidawi, a former senior Hamas official who was published in the Palestinian Ma’an News Agency.

He wrote on the occasion of Purim:

“This is the same holiday that the peoples of Europe hated and detested [and because of it] wished that the Jews would leave their countries so they could be saved from their wickedness. This is because the Jews who lived in Europe would always bake a large pastry on the occasion of the holiday, and everyone would eat it. However, this pastry was mixed with the blood of a victim they chose from among those who were not Jews.”

He continued: “Most of the time the victim was a little boy, whom they would place in a perforated barrel full of spikes. The spikes would stab the body of the victim and his blood would flow into a special dish that collected it. After this, they would use it to prepare the pastry for the sacred holiday, and they would make sure that all the Jews in the area ate some of it. Because of this, the European peoples loathed the presence of the Jews in their countries and longed for them to leave. For they were the reason for every despicable deed, the mechanism for the commission of every crime, and the source of all social and economic corruption…”

The comments were captured by the Middle East Media Research Institute, which noted that Al-Lidawi had trotted out similar claims in his writings earlier.

The libel has has been traced back to at least the Middle Ages and has been found in places as high as the United Nations.

WND reported last year it’s the most infamous libel in history.

In medieval times, the lie was that Jews in some European countries killed Christian children to use their blood to make Passover matzo.

Two years ago it was claimed that settlers were being given permission “to poison the drinking water and the natural wells in the [Palestinian] villages and towns throughout the West Bank.”

Palestinian Media Watch’s Itamar Marcus cited an official PA TV News report saying an Israeli human rights organization “has exposed a religious ruling issued by Rabbi Shlomo Melamed (sic), chairman of the Council of Settlement Rabbis (sic), that gave the settlers permission to poison the drinking water and the natural wells in the [Palestinian] villages and towns throughout the West Bank.”

The Palestinian organization even warned there would be thousands of Palestinian deaths.

“What is the international community waiting for to interfere; the death of thousands of Palestinians of thirst? To meet such incident with silence and ignore the war Israel is waging against Palestinians is a cause of shame for the international community,” the statement from the PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

But there is no Rabbi Shlomo Melamed, and there is no Council of Settlement Rabbis, and there is no effort by Israelis to poison any wells.

WND also reported in 2015 when a Hamas leader in Gaza claimed Jews believed in using the blood of Christian children to make Passover Matzah.

And WND reported Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations called out the world body for allowing blood libel within its ranks.

Reuters reported Ambassador Danny Danon addressed the issue in a letter to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

Danon demanded a condemnation from the U.N. on claims made by Riyad Mansour, the chief Palestinian delegate.

“This blood libel by the Palestinian representative exposes his anti-Semitic motives and his true colors,” Danon said in the letter.