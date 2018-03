(EXPRESS) — TWO patients suffering from the most common form of sight loss in the UK have successfully regained their reading vision after a groundbreaking clinical study.

A man in his early 80s and a woman in her early 60s received a new stem cell-based treatment for age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a condition which leads to a rapid loss of central vision.

It is the first time an engineered piece of tissue has been successfully used to treat people with sudden severe sight loss.