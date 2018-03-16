Pelosi, loses breath, words, suffers brain freeze

(American Mirror) As speculation grows that Nancy Pelosi will not lead House Democrats after the fall election, it’s not hard to see why her colleagues want to replace her.

While addressing reporters on Thursday, Pelosi lost her breath during several short sentences, suffered more brain freezes and could be seen staring blankly at reporters, while also frequently repeating words.

Pelosi got tongue-tied as she welcomed Conor Lamb to the House as she flubbed his name and was forced to repeat it. At the same time, she appeared to run out of breath while speaking the short sentence, having to take a deep breath to finish.