(San Fransisco Chronicle) After appearing on an episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that politicians could learn a thing or two from drag queens.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about her appearance on the show Thursday night, Pelosi said, “This idea of people believing in themselves, being themselves, taking pride in themselves, is not just a lesson for politicians but for everyone in the country. And that’s why I was so excited and couldn’t resist being on the show.”