Photo finish in Pennsylvania

(FOX NEWS) — Democrat Conor Lamb narrowly led Republican Rick Saccone with most precincts reporting in a special U.S. House election in Pennsylvania Tuesday night, but the race was still officially too close to call.

With all but 12 precincts reporting, Lamb held a razor-thin 700-vote lead over Saccone as he rode a wave of Democratic enthusiasm in a district that President Trump won by 20 points a mere 16 months ago.

Regardless of who is declared the winner, the result is expected to raise Democratic hopes of taking back the House in November’s midterm elections and shake Republican self-assurance that their new tax law is an omnipotent offense and defense against the so-called “blue wave.”