Plane slides off runway, dozens killed

(CBS) A passenger plane owned by a joint Bangladeshi-U.S. firm has crashed in Kathmandu, Nepal, catching on fire after careening off the runway. The US-Bangla Airlines plane was on a flight from Dhaka, Bangladesh to Kathmandu but overshot the runway upon landing, officials told CBS News.

The Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 twin turboprop was carrying 71 people when it attempted to land at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport after reportedly swerving in the air repeatedly on its approach.

Nepali police officials told the Associated Press that at least 38 people were killed and 23 others injured in the fiery crash. At least 10 people were unaccounted. A spokesman for the airline said about half of the passengers were from Bangladesh, half from Nepal, and one each from China and the Maldives.